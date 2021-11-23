Police arrest suspect in killing of 16-y-o girl | Loop Jamaica

Glenford Henry, the man who was being sought by the police in connection with the killing of his grand-niece on Saturday, is now in police custody.

The 46-year-old was arrested in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew on Monday.

The police launched a search for Henry following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alpha Academy student, Sorika ‘Surry’ Picart, on Saturday.

Police sources say about 5:50 pm, Sorika was at home on Lincoln Road in Kingston 5, when she was fatally shot during an incident where a 26-year-old woman was also shot and wounded.

Henry, who is of the same address, and Sorika’s grand-uncle, was identified as the suspected shooter.

In his bid to escape, Henry allegedly opened fire at a team of cops and a motorist. Several motor vehicles were reportedly damaged during the gunfire.