Police ask for help to find missing child Loop Jamaica

The police have activated aHigh Alert for 12-year-old Ebony Williams of Largie Road, Olympic Gardens, Kingston 11, who has been missing since Tuesday, November 28.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 134 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens police are that Ebony was last seen at home wearing a pink blouse, blue jeans, and a pair of purple slippers. She has not been heard from since, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ebony Williams is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens police at 876-923-5468, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.