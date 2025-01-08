Police commissioner said to be unhurt after crash in St Ann

Police Commissioner, Dr Kevin Blake, and members of his team reportedly escaped serious injuries after they were involved in a motor vehicle crash in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Sunday.

According to initial reports, the driver of a Toyota Fielder motorcar attempted to overtake a line of traffic and collided with the vehicle transporting Blake.

The incident occurred sometime after 11am, according to sources.

Blake was not injured as a result of the incident.

Unconfirmed reports are that the driver of the Toyota Fielder was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Blake, who was appointed Commissioner of Police in March of 2024, has been instrumental in leading the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) efforts to reduce crime, improve public safety and drive down vehicular carnage on the nation’s roadways.