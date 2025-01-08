Kingston’s new culinary hotspot, One Park, promises more to come INAMI Management rewards Dinthill choir for 'All Together Sing' win Residents 'destroy our roads as well', says Holness Jackson says PNP not against Portmore becoming a parish, but... JN Bank addressing wire transfer issues on online banking platform Villa fight back to earn point and halt Arsenal’s title charge
Police commissioner said to be unhurt after crash in St Ann

02 February 2025
Police Commissioner, Dr Kevin Blake.

Police Commissioner, Dr Kevin Blake, and members of his team reportedly escaped serious injuries after they were involved in a motor vehicle crash in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Sunday.

According to initial reports, the driver of a Toyota Fielder motorcar attempted to overtake a line of traffic and collided with the vehicle transporting Blake.

The incident occurred sometime after 11am, according to sources.

Blake was not injured as a result of the incident.

Unconfirmed reports are that the driver of the Toyota Fielder was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Blake, who was appointed Commissioner of Police in March of 2024, has been instrumental in leading the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) efforts to reduce crime, improve public safety and drive down vehicular carnage on the nation’s roadways.

