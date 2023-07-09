Police constable believed to have taken own life in St James Loop Jamaica

The St James police are probing a case in which a police constable is believed to have shot himself and succeeded in taking his own life in the parish on Sunday.

The lawman sustained what is believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and reportedly succumbed to the injuries in the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.

The incident reportedly occurred at about midday.

The cop was reportedly assigned to the Hanover Police Division.

Reports are that the policeman was found injured at his West Gate Hills, Montego Bay, St James home early on Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to the nearby Cornwall Regional Hospital by an ambulance, and is said to have succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Investigators are reportedly now in possession of his firearm.

While there has been no official information on the likely cause of the incident from the police, Loop News was informed by a usually reliable police source that notes suggesting that the lawman intended to take his own life, were found at the cop’s home.