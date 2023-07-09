Police constable believed to have taken own life in St James Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Police constable believed to have taken own life in St James Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Rasheed Broadbell clocks world-leading 12.94 at Jamaica Trials

Businessman defeats senator to win in PNP Central St Mary bid

Megan Tapper claims third national 100m hurdles title

Nickisha Pryce, Sean Bailey win national 400m titles

Police constable believed to have taken own life in St James

Newsmaker: Citizens’ pushback? Four ‘animal thieves’ killed in a week

Man found dead in a Minnesota freezer said was hiding from cops

NATO unity to be tested at upcoming summit re possible Ukraine entry

Kishane’s limited participation at Trials part of MVP’s long-term plan

Matthews’ hat-trick leads West Indies to clean sweep against Ireland

Sunday Jul 09

25?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Scene in West Gate Hills, St James in the vicinity of where a police constable was found with a gunshot wound to his head on Sunday.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St James police are probing a case in which a police constable is believed to have shot himself and succeeded in taking his own life in the parish on Sunday.

The lawman sustained what is believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and reportedly succumbed to the injuries in the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James.

The incident reportedly occurred at about midday.

The cop was reportedly assigned to the Hanover Police Division.

Reports are that the policeman was found injured at his West Gate Hills, Montego Bay, St James home early on Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to the nearby Cornwall Regional Hospital by an ambulance, and is said to have succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Investigators are reportedly now in possession of his firearm.

While there has been no official information on the likely cause of the incident from the police, Loop News was informed by a usually reliable police source that notes suggesting that the lawman intended to take his own life, were found at the cop’s home.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Rasheed Broadbell clocks world-leading 12.94 at Jamaica Trials

Jamaica News

Businessman defeats senator to win in PNP Central St Mary bid

Sport

Megan Tapper claims third national 100m hurdles title

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce opens season with 22.39 in 200m semis at Jamaica Trials

Multiple World and Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her highly anticipated 2023 season by triumphing in the semi-final heats of the women’s 200m at the National Senior and Junior Champi

Sport

See also

Megan Tapper sets new personal best, leads qualifiers into 100mh final

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper dominated the women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Saturday night, securing her position as the top qualifier

Sport

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 100m at US championships in 10.82

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Moments after she was introduced on the starting line, Sha’Carri Richardson reached to her head, grabbed her trademark orange wig and flung it onto the ground behind her.
Then,

Sport

Dwyer, Hudson, Blake safely through to men’s 200m final

Rasheed Dwyer, Andrew Hudson, and Yohan Blake have comfortably booked their spots in the final of the men’s 200m on the third and penultimate day of the National Senior and Junior Championships at the

Sport

Sunshine Girls clinch first-ever gold at CAC Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made history at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in El Salvador on Friday by capturing the sport’s first-ever gold medal at the games with a 50-36 victory o

Sport

Natasha Morrison, Thompson-Herah fastest through to women’s 100m final

The MVP Track Club pair of Shericka Jackson and Natasha Morrison won the respective semi-finals of the women’s 100m to storm into the final at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the Natio

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols