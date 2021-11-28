Police constables praised for assisting with delivery of baby boy | Loop Jamaica

As Police Week activities drew to a close, two police constables are continuing to receive commendations after they assisted a mother to deliver a baby in the Corporate Area on Thursday.

The officers are constables Kenique James and Hakeem Collier of the Olympic Gardens Police Station in St Andrew.

They both joined forces and assisted in the safe delivery of a baby boy on Lenward Path in St Andrew, a social media post from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) indicated

A mother who was in labour called for assistance from the police and both constables responded.

On their arrival, the baby was crowning and the officers quickly stepped in to complete the safe delivery of the new born.

Loop News understands that once the baby was delivered, the mother and child were assisted to a Corporate Area hospital.

Constable Hakeem Collier

Social media users subsequently flooded the JCF’s Facebook page to praise the officers for their humanitarianism act.

“Congratulations to all parties! Awesome job, officers. Thanks for putting some positivity in this difficult time. You’re a true example of your motto,” wrote Facebook user, Carlene Finch.

Another user, Mitchie Foster, wrote: “Congratulations to you both for the love and assistance you both have done (given). God bless you both.”

Social media user Sheron Allen commented: “That was so nice to hear something positive of the police because they are always in the negative. Big up the two police officers. Nuff blessings.”

Constable Kenique James

According to the JCF, while the officers were assisting the pregnant mother, the Olympic Gardens Police Station copped the Best Station in the St Andrew South Division Award at the Transforming our Police Service (TOPS) Award Ceremony that was on at the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

The Bull Bay Police Station in the Kingston Eastern Police Division copped the coveted Top Station award for 2021 at Thursday’s ceremony.

Bull Bay topped 30 other police stations in five divisions in the JCF’s Area Four, which were inspected as part of the awards scheme.

The divisions are St Andrew South, St Andrew Central, Kingston Eastern, Kingston Central and Kingston Western.

Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, in his address at the awards ceremony, thanked the members of the JCF who he said continue to “go above and beyond the call of duty” to create a safe and secure Jamaica.

He said the management of the JCF remains committed to providing the necessary tools and equipment to allow members of the force to operate effectively.

“The back end of our force, we are building it out… I am talking about the support structures that allow officers to be at the front end doing the things they need to do,” he stated.