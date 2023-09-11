Police fail to produce video of man stealing Loop Jamaica

The Constant Spring Police have yet to present a video of a man stealing money from a vehicle in Manor Park, St Andrew, despite a court ruling mandating the video’s presentation.

Last month, Senior Parish Judge Lori Ann Cole Montague ordered the release of the video, which allegedly shows the accused from a St Andrew address taking an item from a parked truck in Manor Park. The instruction was given shortly the defendant was granted $400,000 bail after several weeks in detention.

However, during the court session, the police informed the judge they had the video but did not bring it because it was on a disk labeled “not for court.” Consequently, the judge demanded that the video be presented later this month.

According to the police report, the complainant visited a bank to collect money, which was subsequently placed in a backpack. The complainant then stopped in Manor Park for some purchases and left the backpack containing cash in their vehicle.

Upon returning, it was discovered that the backpack was missing. The complainant quickly contacted the police, who started an investigation, leading to the arrest of the accused.The accused maintains his innocence, claiming he was not anywhere near the vehicle in question at the time of the incident.