Police, family searching for missing 12-y-o boy | Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Yohan Dunn of MountOgle Lawrence Lavern, St Andrew who has been missing since Friday, May 27.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 149 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that at about 6:00 pm, Yohan was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt, blue hooded jacket, and a pair of grey slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yohan Dunn is being asked to contact the Lawrence Taven Police at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.