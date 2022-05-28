Police, family searching for missing 12-y-o boy | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Police, family searching for missing 12-y-o boy | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Police, family searching for missing 12-y-o boy

God Of Love for Pari-Mutuel Trophy

46 people shot by security forces since start of year -INDECOM

Darvin Ham selected as new Los Angeles Lakers head coach

NBA: Butler scores 47 points, Heat beat Celtics to force Game 7

Woman shot dead in St Andrew; reportedly hit 4 times in head

Dolla Financial IPO oversubscribed by $4 billion

Cayman ramping up range of food imports from Jamaica

334 new COVID cases, five deaths, 30.2% positivity rate recorded

Job security or not, Jessica plans to tell the truth as a journalist

Saturday May 28

26?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

29 minutes ago

12-year-old Yohan Dunn

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Yohan Dunn of MountOgle Lawrence Lavern, St Andrew who has been missing since Friday, May 27.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and about 149 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Tavern Police are that at about 6:00 pm, Yohan was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt, blue hooded jacket, and a pair of grey slippers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yohan Dunn is being asked to contact the Lawrence Taven Police at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Police, family searching for missing 12-y-o boy

Sport

God Of Love for Pari-Mutuel Trophy

Jamaica News

46 people shot by security forces since start of year -INDECOM

More From

World News

Mother slammed on social media for tattooing toddler’s entire body

Shameka Morris’ posts got the attention of social media pundits recently when she uploaded photos of her toddler full of tattoos.
Although the tattoos are fake, Morris was referred to as a ‘ba

Jamaica News

See also

Wake held for sister of Ananda Dean shot up by gunmen

More trauma for Dean family

Jamaica News

McKenzie condemns ‘brazen’ murder of politician in evening traffic

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has strongly condemned Thursday’s murder of Lennox Hines, councillor-caretaker for the Southboro Division in St Catherine Thursday a

Entertainment

Skillibeng hits the studio with DJ Khaled

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng, who has been described by many as a rising star, on Wednesday hit the studio with We The Best producer DJ Khaled.
In several Instagram posts on Wednesday

Jamaica News

Cops believe politician’s murder on Marcus Garvey Drive was a hit

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) politician Lennox Hines was shot dead by gunmen along Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew Thursday afternoon.
Hines was the JLP’s councillor caretaker for the

Sport

Thompson-Herah returns to Eugene in top 100m field

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and two-time Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo will clash over 200m

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols