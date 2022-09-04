Police federation chairman issues challenge to JCF critics Loop Jamaica

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, is taking both the present and past governments to task over their failure to rectify the inefficiencies and lack of resources that have long been plaguing the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

James also slammed the electorate for not holding both the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People’s National Party (PNP) administrations accountable for the perceived failures to provide rank-and-file members the JCF with adequate resources to effectively protect the citizenry.

He also argued that it is time to end what he said is the practice of making crime, criminality and corruption the norm in the society.

“It is time we stop treating crime, criminality and corruption as if is the norm in our society. That is not our forefathers’ vision,” James said to loud applauses from those who were gathered at the funeral service of slain cop Jermaine Brown.

“It is time we start to say to those who we elect to protect us, ‘Stir response to duties call. Do what is required of you by the citizenry of this country so that Jamaica can advance in beauty, fellowship and prosperity’,” he added.

James was speaking at Waterford Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Portmore, St Catherine at the funeral service.

Brown, who was assigned to the Spanish Town Police Station, was shot and killed by gunmen while he was in his private motorcar along St John’s Road in the St Catherine capital on July 19 this year. Two men have since been arrested and charged with the murder.

While expressing condolences to the family of the slain police officer, James said it is also important for him to address “a few things that are in the public domain, where people believe they can ascribe failure to the Jamaica Constabulary Force Force (JCF).”

According to the police federation chairman, it is the failure of those who have been elected to properly position the JCF to administer the sort of services that are desired by the citizens.

“For the very first time I’m going to be frank with the country, because the truth must come to light, and the lies come to die. For years, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, in its existence, has been grappling with inefficiencies, lack of resources to police the citizens of this country,” James declared.

“… And those who the electorate – you the citizens of this country – elect, have failed to hold those incompetence accountable.

“I state without any fear of contradiction – enough is enough!” thundered James.

He said with the number of murders that are being committed, rank-and-file JCF members are “crying out for the resources to protect the citizenry”.

However, James claimed that “our so-called employers and representatives” are not leading the charge in that regard to provide the desired resources….

Added the police federation head on that point: “You cannot blame a pandemic for providing the force (JCF) of resources.

“It is happening long before pandemic, and it is clear that we need to tell the truth. Where the lies are, we need to dismantle it!”

To the credit of the Government, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has insisted that his Administration has done more than previous governments to significantly improve the resources and infrastructure of the police force.

Over the stint of the current Administration – essentially since 2016 – there has been a significant thrust to build and refurbish police stations, purchase new vehicles, and recruit more personnel to increase the force’s overall complement.

In returning to the crime situation, James told those at the funeral service that the country should not be experiencing a significant spike in murders.

Up to August 29, an estimated 1,003 persons were killed since the start of the year.

“We are a small country, a small nation. We should not be losing so many of our citizenry and servicemen to crime, criminality and corruption. Enough is enough!” James asserted.

For the police federation chairman, Brown did not deserve his untimely death.

To that end, he called on citizens and other stakeholders who have not partnered with the police, to “recommit, refocus and commit to starting that partnership” that law enforcers are desirous of.

“My charge to you the citizens is for you to partner with us… Those who seek to commit crime must understand that apprehension is the first deterrence. When you commit a crime, you must be prepared to pay the time,” said James.

“Resource us so that we can go full-fledged in support of the citizenry of this country. The citizens cannot call Guardsman or any other security company.

“For those of you who believe that you can stay in the naysayer corner and say, ‘Police cannot be trusted’, go trust criminals! Go trust them!” he stated in a resolute manner.

Meanwhile, the police federation chairman lauded Brown for his stint in the JCF.

“Jermaine has touched lives in his short sojourn in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and you must be proud of him,” James told his family members.