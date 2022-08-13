Police find abandoned car, bank card of missing correctional office Loop Jamaica

The police reportedly found an abandoned car belonging to missing correctional officer Shannon Briscoe in Trench Town in Kingston yesterday.

“We are hoping for the best but expecting the worst,” Briscoe’s girlfriend who asked not to be named, told Loop News.

“We are just trying to cope right now. The bank called his workplace to let them know they found his bank card downtown in an ATM so we just don’t know…we just don’t know,” she added.

“I don’t know how his two girls are doing right now but I am over my sister’s house,” she said.

Briscoe, otherwise called ‘David’, of Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11, has been missing since Thursday, August 11. He had reportedly been running a taxi at the time of his disappearance.

The 38-year-old is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the police are that Briscoe was last seen about 5pm en route to Half-Way Tree. At the time, he was wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shannon Briscoe is asked to contact the Seaview Gardens police at 876-997-9372, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.