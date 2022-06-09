Police give ‘thumbs up’ to Digicel Made in JamRoc concert | Loop Jamaica

With anticipation for the Digicel Made in JamRoc concert reaching fever pitch, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is assuring patrons that adequate parking and security measures have been put in place to ensure a seamless flow of activities this Sunday, at the Digicel headquarters in downtown Kingston.

Made in JamRoc is a musical tribute to Digicel brand ambassador and dancehall legend Bounty Killer, in honour of his 50th birthday.

The show kicks off at 7pm with several famous artistes paying tribute to Bounty. Later, the dancehall legend will take to the stage in what is being described as the largest dancehall event since the reopening of Jamaica’s entertainment sector.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Livdal Phoenix of the Kingston Central Police Division noted: “I believe that the plans put in place by the team at Digicel to organise the event have ticked all of the necessary boxes regarding security for the concert. I can assure you that patrons can feel secure visiting the venue.”

He is urging patrons to follow the clearly outlined instructions posted along the concert routes in order to avoid any undue delay.

“Concert-goers should be very observant and follow the signs directing them to the various parking areas and the venue itself. Road marshals and police officers will also be present at various sections of the roadway to direct persons. Patrons must also note that no weapons will be allowed at this event,” Phoenix further noted.

In welcoming the JCF’s stamp of approval, Chief Marketing Officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas, stated that extensive security and logistics measures have been put in place to ensure a pleasant experience for everyone.

She added: “The safety of our patrons, production and support teams is very important to us. For several weeks, Digicel has been coordinating with the JCF, private security personnel, emergency response teams and other groups, in order to ensure that everything runs smoothly. We thank all of them for understanding our vision for the event, and for adding their invaluable support towards making it a success.”

Only Digicel customers with e-tickets for the event will be allowed to park or enter the concert. Parking for VIP ticket holders will be located at Kingston Craft Market, BD Trawling, and National Fisheries Authority. General admission ticket holders will park at the Bank of Jamaica, Scotia Centre, Jamaica Customs Agency, Water Lane Bus Park, and the UDC Southern Car Park on Ocean Boulevard. Shuttle service will be provided from the parking lots to the concert venue.