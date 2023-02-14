Police high command condemns killing of District Constable Loop Jamaica

The Police High Command is condemning the killing of a District Constable, who responded to reports of suspicious men seen in the community of York District, St Thomas on Monday, February 13.

37-year-old District Constable Mark Forsythe was assigned to the Trinityville Police Station in St. Thomas.

About 3:40 pm, District Constable Forsythe was alerted by citizens of strange men seen in the community.

He summoned assistance from colleagues, while he responded. Forsythe was however, greeted by gunmen, who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The men also opened gunfire on citizens who tried to assist the injured officer.

The High Command is also expressing condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the slain District Constable as the Constabulary continues to mourn the loss of a colleague.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is committed to conducting a thorough investigation and to apprehend the persons responsible for his death.

The JCF’s Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department is providing support to the family members, colleagues and friends of the late District Constable Forsythe.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that may be able to assist the police in solving this murder is asked to contact the Major Investigations Division (MID) at 876- 758-5048, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.