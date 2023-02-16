Police High Command expresses regret at death of recruit in training Loop Jamaica

The Police High Commands has expressed regret at the passing of Trainee Constable Tishawn Brown, who collapsed and subsequently died during a routine training exercise on Wednesday, February 15.

In a release, the High Command said the constable was in training at the National Police College of Jamaica at Twickenham Park in St Catherine, where he was participating in an activity, during which he encountered challenges.

First aid was said to have been rendered to him, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The High Command, Welfare Department, Chaplaincy and Medical Services Branch have been offering support to the immediate family members of the deceased and the staff at the National Police College of Jamaica.