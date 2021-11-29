Police high command launches probe after cops arrest JUTC driver | Loop Jamaica

The police high command has launched an investigation into the reported incident involving a Jamaica Urban Transit Company driver and members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force over the weekend.

Reports are that a JUTC driver was taken into custody after he reportedly failed to follow instructions to move his vehicle from a particular spot in the downtown area.

The incident has since triggered anger among JUTC drivers across the corporate area who all took industrial action claiming their colleague was abused by the police.

The communication manager of the JUTC, Cecil Thomas in an interview with Loop News confirmed the news.

He has also disclosed that a meeting has since been organized between members of the JUTC and the police high command has indicated to him that they will be probing the matter.

A video of the incident has since been posted on social media showing a group of police removing the driver from a bus.

Commuters could be heard raising questions about why the driver was being removed from the bus.