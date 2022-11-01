Police High Commands backs lawful use of force amid attacks on cops Loop Jamaica

While indicating that a total of six police officers have been killed by gunmen since the start of this year, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, has declared that law enforcers have the full backing of the Police High Command to take lawful use of force against criminals.

“I’m reminding my men and women that they need to be aware of their surroundings on and off duty,” Anderson urged law enforcers at a police press conference on Tuesday.

“Members are also being reminded that they have the full backing of the Police High Command in the lawful use of force as is necessary to defend themselves, their colleagues, and citizens against any attack,” he declared.

His comments come on the heels of Tuesday morning’s shooting and injury of a police officer in front of the Central Police Station in Kingston.

Two other policemen were, however, shot and killed in less than a week in October.

Speaking on the latest attack on Tuesday, the commissioner said the officer was shot at by two persons on a motorcycle.

“Thankfully, he managed to take evasive action, returned fire, and has been treated at the hospital,” Anderson informed.

Overall, he said it was his desire for the police to win “every single time” they come in armed combat with hoodlums, and then go home to their families.

However, two lawmen – 22-year-old Constable Brian Martin, who was shot dead by gunmen on Saturday, October 15; and 43-year-old Corporal Oliver Mullings, who was slain by hoodlums on Thursday, October 20 – were killed and didn’t make it home.

In relation to Mullings’ family, Anderson said: “The wounds of grief are still fresh, with only in October of 2020 that the mother of his daughter – a sergeant stationed in St Catherine South – left out for duty and perished in a traffic accident.”

Meanwhile, Anderson disclosed that since the start of this year, six policemen have been killed in the course of their duties.

“This is the same figure as at this time last year, but additionally, there have been three members who have been shot and seriously injured during confrontations with gunmen,” he said.

“There are many who have a lot to say about the police use of force.

“The problem is that none of these people are out there on the frontlines being shot at. It is far easier to opine about these things from positions of safety,” Anderson insisted.