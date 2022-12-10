Police investigate fatal collision in George Town Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that at about 1:30am today, 10 December, officers responded to a report of a serious single vehicle collision which occurred on Eastern Avenue in the vicinity of Watlers Drive, George Town, involving a green Honda Fit.

According to the RCIPS, the vehicle had been travelling westbound on Eastern Avenue when it left the roadway and collided with a wall on the roadside.

The driver of the vehicle was unresponsive at the scene, while the single passenger was seriously injured.

Emergency services attended the location and both were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital.

The driver, a man age 23 of West Bay, was subsequently pronounced dead.

The passenger remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

The roadway in the area was temporarily closed as the scene was processed, but has now been reopened.

The matter is currently under investigation by the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit (TRPU). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have any other information, is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222, or the TRPU at 649-6254.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.

NewsAmericasNow.com