Police investigate sudden death of tourist

SUDDEN DEATH OF TOURIST

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of an 89yr old male tourist.

It was reported that the elderly man went into the water near Jolly Beach for a swim and apparently developed some sort of medical condition that caused him to collapse.

Other beachgoers who were in close proximity went to his assistance and tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful. A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead approximately 12:39 pm.

The deceased and his wife are American citizens, who arrived in Antigua earlier on Sunday aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship, Anthem of the Seas that is docked at the Heritage Quay.

They were due to depart the island later today (Sunday).Further investigations are ongoing.

