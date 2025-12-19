JLP says ruling in Paul Buchanan's application for  judicial review of election results expected CEO of the RJRGleaner Communications Group Anthony Smith, has died BITU expresses deep concern about JPS' proposal to defer third-year wage increase for management team Gov't looking forward to partnering with Clinton Foundation following passage of Hurricane Melissa Man in custody after missing 6 y/o girl found JDF cooperating with police after traffic incident involving children in Westmoreland
Police launch full investigation into circumstances surrounding triple murder in Rocky Point Clarendon

19 December 2025
The police have launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding a triple murder in Rocky Point, Clarendon last evening.

One man was taken into custody, shortly after three members of his family were chopped to death.

Those killed have been identified as: Annette Lindo, a domestic helper and vendor, her son 32-year-old fisherman, Lynval Henry, both of Frazersfield, Rocky Point and cousin Ingrid Keisha Lindo, a vendor of West End also in Rocky Point.

Police say they are continuing enquiries to establish the sequence of events that led to the deaths.

Preliminary reports indicate that at about 9:10 p.m., the police were alerted to an incident at a residence in the community. 

On their arrival, three persons were found with chop wounds and were later pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say the male relative in custody is assisting investigators. 

No charge has been laid at this time.  

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is being asked to contact the police or Crime Stop.

Meantime, Councillor for the Rocky Point Division, Winston Maragh told IRIE FM News that the mood in the community is very sombre.

