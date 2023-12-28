Police link ‘Clans’ gang to at least 800 murders Loop Jamaica

Following a nine-month long investigation, the police have linked the Clansman Gang to at least 800 murders since 2014, and have arrested 31 suspected members of the St Catherine-based criminal outfit.

Head of the Crime and Security Portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey, disclosed the number at a press conference on Thursday, while detailing what investigators have been able to unearth in the probe.

Speaking specifically to an operation carried out on Thursday morning in sections of St Catherine, which the senior lawman described as the culmination of the months-long probe that focused on the section of the gang under the direction of the incarcerated Tesha Miller, Bailey said one man who challenged the police was fatally shot.

He is Suman McFarlane, 29, a labourer of Ellerslie Pen in the parish.

The police said, too, that they seized three firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

Bailey also shared that a motor car, cash, luxury items, and name-brand clothing valued at about $3 million, were seized at a location in Old Harbour.

Watch as DCP Bailey provides details on their investigation.