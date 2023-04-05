Police maintain heat on drug and gun-running operations Loop Jamaica

The police have made a major dent in the illegal drug trade and gun-running operations so far this year, seizing thousands of kilograms of drugs and arresting hundreds of suspects.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson said that 5,700 kilograms of cocaine and ganja with a street value of US$98 million were seized between January and March this year.

He said for the same period, 94 people have been charged under the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act, 2015.

In the first quarter of 2023, 94 people were arrested and charged for drug-related offences. (Image: JCF)

The first quarter of the year also saw 225 guns seized, the highest number since 2017, and 238 people charged for gun-related offences.

Anderson said January and February, with 22 and 59 guns seized, respectively, saw the highest gun seizures to date.

In fact, a total of 658 charges have been laid against 353 people for various offences under the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act.

“We continue to work closely with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to secure convictions in these matters,” Anderson said.

He reported that recently, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) detectives participated in a workshop with DPP Paula Llewellyn and her team, where the requirements under the Act were established and a common understanding reached.

He said that the Firearms Act is a critical arsenal in the fight against the criminal ecosystem.

“By taking illegal firearms off the streets, we are making our communities safer and more secure,” he noted.

He said the JCF looks forward to the updated Fingerprint and Bail Acts, which will also provide additional support to law enforcement.

The legislation, which was passed in both Houses of Parliament last year, establishes a dual regime, distinguishing between prohibited weapons or unregulated firearms and connected activities and firearms that are duly authorised or registered.

It also speaks to establishing a framework that prohibits firearms and ammunition that are illicitly traded, and which regards possession of those prohibited firearms and ammunition as the foundation on which other heinous and violent crimes are committed.

Breaches of the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, which took effect in November 2022, will result in penalties ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.

Additional reporting by JIS News