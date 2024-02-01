Police name person of interest re Melissa Silvera murder probe Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division (MID) have sought the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest who they believe can assist with the investigation into the death of Melissa Silvera, wife of former Member of Parliament (MP), Jolyan Silvera.

The former parliamentarian has been charged with his wife’s murder, this after the discovery of her body at their Stony Hill home in St Andrew on November 10 last year with what were subsequently been determined to be gunshot wounds.

Mrs Silvera was previously said to have died in her sleep at the home.

The person of interest who is now being sought by the police is Sashana Miller of a Corporate Area address.

Miller is being asked to turn herself in to the MID’s office at 230 Spanish Town Road in St Andrew, or the Criminal investigation Branch (CIB) head office at the NCB South Tower on Oxford Road, also in St Andrew.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sashana Miller is being asked to contact the MID at 876-758-5048, the CIB at 876-922-2380, Crime Stop at 311, the 119 Police Emergency Number, or the nearest police station.