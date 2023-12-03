Police probing shooting death of 12-y-o boy in St Catherine Loop Jamaica

The St Catherine South police have launched a probe to ascertain the circumstances that led to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy at his home in Snake Hill, Point Hill, St Catherine on Saturday.

The deceased is Omarco Brown, a student of Jonathan Grant High School in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

A report from the police’s information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), said about 5pm, residents heard loud explosions and summoned the police.

On their arrival, Omarco was found lying on the floor of a bedroom at the house with a single gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

A representative of the CCU confirmed that a firearm was retrieved from the scene and bagged for testing at a later date.

Law enforcers are also awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to assist in their probe into the development.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports are that the weapon belongs to a policewoman who is reportedly an aunt of the deceased boy.

It is said that the gunshots were heard while Omarco’s mother was combing the officer’s hear outside the house.

The weapon was reportedly found inside an open handbag inside the bedroom where the child had been shot, with the muzzle facing upwards.