Police report 7.8% reduction in murders for 2023 Loop Jamaica

The police high command is reporting a 7.8 reduction in murders last year.

According to statistics, a total of 1,393 murders were reported, which represents a 7.8 per cent decline, or 118 fewer, when compared to the 1,511 people killed in 2022 according to the latest police data.

Shootings and reports of wounding also declined across all police divisions last year, the data showed.

There was a 17.5 per cent reduction in rapes as well, according to the police statistics.

The JCF is also reporting a total of 780 robberies, representing a 15.3 per cent drop from the 921 committed in 2022.