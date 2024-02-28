Police seeking witness for case in Trelawny Circuit Court Loop Jamaica

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case that is currently before the Trelawny Circuit Court.

He is Winston Haughton, whose last known address is Hyde district, Clarks Town in the parish.

Haughton is scheduled to appear in the court as a witness at 10am on Monday, May 20.

Winston Haughton or anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Falmouth Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) at 876 954-3073, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station.