Police theorise quadruple murder was reprisal for 2017 killings Loop Jamaica

The police have disclosed that a man who was a suspect in the 2017 shooting death of a woman and her eight-year-old child in Kinloss, Trelawny was one of four persons who were shot and killed at a house in Duanvale, Trelawny on Monday night.

He is 27-year-old Akeem Robinson, who was killed along with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Amelia Livingston, both of Kinloss district; 51-year-old Cordel Graham, and 43-year-old Nicole White, both of Duanvale district, all in Trelawny.

The police suspect that the assailants targeted Robinson in revenge for the 2017 double murder.

The disclosure was made by commander of the Area One Police network, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers.

“This quadruple murder is stemming from a double murder which occurred in 2017. In that incident in 2017, one of the deceased in this matter was identified as one of the shooters in that double murder where a 25-year-old lady was shot and killed and her eight-year-old son as well,” ACP Chambers said.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 9:50 pm, residents heard explosions and summoned them. On the arrival of the law enforcers, the four persons were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were pronounced dead at hospital.

Four children, who were reportedly at the home, were unharmed.