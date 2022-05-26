Police

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Police
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

DBJ’s BIGEE Programme gets $1.2 billion boost from European Union

Another victim dies after house shot up by gunmen in St James

Magna Motors hosts Kids At Work Day In celebration of Child’s Month

Changes in Ja moves and more coming; MOHW talks plans to tackle NCDs

Black to brown: Most wanted man used complexion change to hide – cops

Portugal approves sale of Chelsea by Abramovich

Celtics run past Heat 93-80, move a win from NBA Finals

34 perish in fires over 10-month period, says McKenzie

Police ask for help in search for missing 14-y-o boy

Constant streetlight theft a struggle for Jamaica

Thursday May 26

29?C
Jamaica News

Death toll moves to three

Loop News

51 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The death toll stemming from the attack on residents in Rose Heights, St James on Wednesday afternoon has now risen to three.

A female is the latest victim. She was among three others who were taken to hospital following the deadly gun attack.

The deceased, all of St James addresses have been identified as 27-year-old unemployed Chadwell Fraser also called Bomb Brain of Felicity Road, Glendevon; 24-year-old unemployed Chamario Calvin also called “Chippy” of Ball Ground, Rose Heights and 26-year-old unemployed Toniann Reid of Jarrett Terrace, Montego Bay.

Reports are that at about 4:30 pm a group of persons was standing along Marl Road in Rose Heights when a silver Toyota Axio motor vehicle drove up from which masked men alighted with rifles and opened gunfire at the group.

The gunmen then made their escape in the same motor vehicle in the area.

After the shooting subsided it was revealed that five persons were shot and rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where Fraser was pronounced dead on arrival and Calvin died while undergoing treatment.

Reid reportedly succumbed to her injuries between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

DBJ’s BIGEE Programme gets $1.2 billion boost from European Union

Jamaica News

Another victim dies after house shot up by gunmen in St James

Our Endz

Magna Motors hosts Kids At Work Day In celebration of Child’s Month

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah returns to Eugene in top 100m field

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and two-time Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo will clash over 200m

See also

Sport

Catalonia thrash Reggae Boyz 6-0

The star of the match was undoubtedly Gerard Deulofeu, who took his fine form for Udinese back to Catalonia

Jamaica News

Community Drivers: Beekeeping sweetening the lives of many Jamaicans

Stephen Williams is a proud father of four who was able to put his children through school by raising bees in St Catherine.
With a spritely voice that belies his seniority, Williams is grateful for

World News

Mother slammed on social media for tattooing toddler’s entire body

Shameka Morris’ posts got the attention of social media pundits recently when she uploaded photos of her toddler full of tattoos.
Although the tattoos are fake, Morris was referred to as a ‘ba

Entertainment

Dancehall artiste ‘Skeng’ arrested at Kingston airport

Dancehall artiste, ‘Skeng’, was arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday.
The police, in a tweet a short while ago, said the ‘Gvnman Shift’ artiste, whose real nam

Jamaica News

JPS applies for rate increase

The Jamaica Public Service has applied to the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) for a rate increase and an extraordinary rate review.
The OUR said in a release Tuesday that JPS submitted its

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols