The death toll stemming from the attack on residents in Rose Heights, St James on Wednesday afternoon has now risen to three.

A female is the latest victim. She was among three others who were taken to hospital following the deadly gun attack.

The deceased, all of St James addresses have been identified as 27-year-old unemployed Chadwell Fraser also called Bomb Brain of Felicity Road, Glendevon; 24-year-old unemployed Chamario Calvin also called “Chippy” of Ball Ground, Rose Heights and 26-year-old unemployed Toniann Reid of Jarrett Terrace, Montego Bay.

Reports are that at about 4:30 pm a group of persons was standing along Marl Road in Rose Heights when a silver Toyota Axio motor vehicle drove up from which masked men alighted with rifles and opened gunfire at the group.

The gunmen then made their escape in the same motor vehicle in the area.

After the shooting subsided it was revealed that five persons were shot and rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where Fraser was pronounced dead on arrival and Calvin died while undergoing treatment.

Reid reportedly succumbed to her injuries between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.