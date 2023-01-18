Policeman found guilty of murder, wounding during 2010 football brawl Loop Jamaica

A police corporal was on Tuesday found guilty of murder and unlawful wounding stemming from a brawl at a football match in Drax Hall, St Ann in 2010.

Corporal Alcourt Williams is to be sentenced by High Court Judge, Justice Georgianna Fraser, on February 3 in the St Ann Circuit Court.

The verdict was handed down following the jury’s deliberation for less than an hour on the sixth day of the trial.

The law enforcer was on suspension from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) after being slapped with charges stemming from the disturbance, during which two men were shot, one fatally.

Reports are that Williams who was a spectator at the match, intervened during a fight involving several persons.

He reportedly identified himself as a police officer and ordered a man who he saw with a knife to drop the weapon.

The man reportedly refused to follow the command that was given to him, and proceeded towards the cop, who took evasive action and discharged his firearm.

The man and another were shot, and were assisted to the hospital, where the one of them succumbed to his injuries, while the other was treated and released.

Following a probe into the incident, Williams was charged.