Policeman mowed down on highway by criminals in a vehicle Loop Jamaica

A policeman, Constable Rushane Lee, died from injuries he sustained when he was struck down by a vehicle on the North-South Highway late on Wednesday night.

Reports are that the policeman who was assigned to the Highway Safety & Patrol Division (Ferry), was on duty, and signaled the driver of a motor vehicle to stop.

Reports are that the policeman was hit by the vehicle in the process.

The injured lawman was rushed to hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The Jamaica Police Federation and the Police High Command have both since expressed sadness at the passing of the constable, and have sent condolences to the family of the fallen lawman.