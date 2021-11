A policeman was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Mona, St Andrew on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as District Constable, Okeeno Haughton, who was stationed at Detention and Courts, Kingston.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm, the lawman was found slumped around the steering wheel of his black Toyota Corolla motorcar with gunshot wounds to the upper body on Buttercup Drive Mona.

Half Way Tree CIB are investigating.