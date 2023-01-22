Policewoman dies after short period of illness Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has lost a member, who died in hospital on Sunday morning.

The deceased is Woman Constable Cassandra King of the Islington Police Station in St Mary.

In response to the development, the Jamaica Police Federation, in a brief statement, said Woman Constable King died after a brief period of illness.

“We mourn her passing and express sincere condolences to her family, colleagues and friends,” said the federation.

The deceased officer is believed to have had three years of service in the JCF.

A further outline and a more fulsome message is expected from the police federation.