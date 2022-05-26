Politian shot dead along Marcus Garvey drive | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) politician Lennox Hines was shot dead by gunmen along Marcus Garvey Drive, in St Andrew Thursday afternoon.

Hines was the JLP’s councillor caretaker for the Southboro Division in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports from police sources are that Hines was waiting in traffic under the bridge when several gunshots were heard.

Sources report that two men on a motorcycle were seen leaving the scene.

The incident caused a massive pile-up of traffic.

Police following the incident sent out an advisory informing motorists who are heading towards Portmore, St Catherine from Hagley Park Road in Kingston to divert to Spanish Town road.

Police say they believe the attack was a contract killing.

Hines and other men had previously been charged for murder in the shooting of Oral Livermore, a resident of Portsmouth in St Catherine, leading up to the 2007 General Election.

They were, however, acquitted in the Home Circuit Court in 2013.