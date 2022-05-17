Political ombudsman to launch civic education handbook | Loop Jamaica

The Office of the Political Ombudsman will this Thursday launch ‘Jamaica Strong and Free, a civic education handbook, marking another milestone in the office’s education efforts.

“Our aim is to awaken the social consciousness of Jamaicans, particularly in the 15 to 30 age group,” said Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment-Brown, “the civic education handbook introduces Jamaicans to the importance of civic participation and the workings and significance of government and society.”

The launch will take place at the regional headquarters of the University of the West Indies in Mona, St Andrew, starting at 3:30pm.

The handbook includes a brief look at the Jamaican Constitution, along with insights on the pillars of good governance and key institutions, which assist in the smooth operation of the country’s affairs.

A summary at the end of each chapter along with interactive activities will help the reader with self-assessment or sharing knowledge with others.

The launch of the handbook comes roughly a year after the Office of the Political Ombudsman launched a Campaign Review Report of the 2020 Parliamentary Election — the first such review in the nation’s history.

The 2020 Parliamentary Election campaign was reviewed through interviews with experts and other stakeholders conducted by the Office of the Political Ombudsman between October and November, after the September 3, 2020 General Election.

“Among other things, that review report highlighted the need for greater civic education,” noted the Political Ombudsman, “that’s why our focus now is on the “rights and social responsibilities of Jamaicans, governance, the relationship between citizens and the government and importantly, their role as democratic, responsible, participatory, and patriotic citizens.”