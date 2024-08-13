Politician Andrea Moore Phillips has died

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Politician Andrea Moore Phillips has died
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Red Stripe’s ‘Guh Fi Gold and Glory’ winners experience Paris Olympics

Special delivery: Tesla Cybertruck pulls up in Jamaica

Man on murder charge even after gun reportedly jammed on ‘1st attempt’

Uber fuels Jamaica Paralympic Association events for 2024

‘Red brands’ spark joy at Olympic Village in Half-Way Tree

Community Drivers: Sisters enjoying independence through farming

Golding cites new PNP St James Central rep as a ‘lady of quality’

Back-to-school mission hosted for students in Portland

Two charged with murder that allegedly resulted from bar fuss

A show-stopping finale for Late Check Out!

Wednesday Aug 14

30°C
Jamaica News

Golding hails her as ‘loyal comrade’; husband remembers attorney for her witty personality

Loop News

2 hrs ago

The late Andrea Moore Phillips (Photo: IG via @markjgolding)

Attorney and People’s National Party (PNP) member Andrea Moore Phillips has died.

Moore Phillips passed away on Tuesday night after “bravely fighting her illness”, according to PNP President and Opposition Leader Mark Golding. 

Golding, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, expressed condolences to Moore Phillips’ family and friends.

“Andrea remained positive throughout that struggle, and her courage is an inspiration to anyone facing serious adversity,” Golding wrote.

Moore Phillips had twice sought to be the PNP’s representative for Portland Eastern, but was unsuccessful.

“Andrea was a loyal comrade who made a positive contribution to the party she believed in and loved. RIP Andrea. You will be missed,” Golding said.

Meanwhile, the attorney’s husband Howard Tony Phillips took to Facebook to remember his beloved wife, describing her as a “witty” politician and stateswoman.

He said she was also a justice of the peace (JP), political educator and humanitarian. 

“It is with great sadness that I announce the peaceful transition of my beloved wife Andrea Moore Phillips. Please keep me and our family in your prayers,” Phillips wrote.

In a separate post with accompanying videos of the moment, Phillips shared with his followers that his wife was baptised “a little over a month ago by my colleague Elder Dwayne Trawick, assorted by his wife Deacon Valrie Trawick.” 

Many of his followers expressed their condolences to Phillips on his loss.

“Our sincere condolences… prayers for you all,” a woman wrote.

“I’m so sorry Tony. My deepest condolences to you and the family,” shared another.

“My heart aches, Tony… Andrea was a true gem… praying for you and the whole family!! May she rise into glory,” added another woman.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Politician Andrea Moore Phillips has died

World News

Hundreds of thousands without power in Puerto Rico after TS Ernesto

Sport

Red Stripe’s ‘Guh Fi Gold and Glory’ winners experience Paris Olympics

More From

Jamaica News

Golding cites new PNP St James Central rep as a ‘lady of quality’

See also

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) has formally declared its Spokesperson on Tourism, Senator Janice Allen, as the party’s caretaker candidate for the St James Central constituency.
The d

Jamaica News

15-year-old girl from St Catherine gone missing in St Andrew

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Haley Williams of Collins Crescent, Windsor Heights in St Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, August 8.
She is of dark complexion, med

Business

Special delivery: Tesla Cybertruck pulls up in Jamaica

Jamaican automobile dealer Kemar Brimm is all revved up in excitement, having imported a special-order 2024 Telsa Cybertruck just three weeks ago to the island for one of his customers.
“The public

Sport

Red Stripe’s ‘Guh Fi Gold and Glory’ winners experience Paris Olympics

A fortunate group of Jamaicans will carry the memories of the Paris Olympics with them forever, thanks to Red Stripe’s ‘Guh Fi Gold and Glory’ Olympic campaign. Winners, selected at random from across

Sport

Verticast no longer holds broadcast rights for English Premier League

VertiCast Media announced today that its term as the broadcast rights holder for the English Premier League (EPL) has ended.
This announcement comes roughly four months after subscribers to CSport

Paris Charge

Ja 42nd overall on Paris Olympics medal table; 7th in track and field

Jamaica finished the Paris 2024 Olympics in 42nd position with six medals – one gold, three silver and two bronze.
The table was topped by China with 38 gold, 27 silver and 24 bronze medals fo

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols