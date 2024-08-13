Politician Andrea Moore Phillips has died

Attorney and People’s National Party (PNP) member Andrea Moore Phillips has died.

Moore Phillips passed away on Tuesday night after “bravely fighting her illness”, according to PNP President and Opposition Leader Mark Golding.

Golding, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, expressed condolences to Moore Phillips’ family and friends.

“Andrea remained positive throughout that struggle, and her courage is an inspiration to anyone facing serious adversity,” Golding wrote.

Moore Phillips had twice sought to be the PNP’s representative for Portland Eastern, but was unsuccessful.

“Andrea was a loyal comrade who made a positive contribution to the party she believed in and loved. RIP Andrea. You will be missed,” Golding said.

Meanwhile, the attorney’s husband Howard Tony Phillips took to Facebook to remember his beloved wife, describing her as a “witty” politician and stateswoman.

He said she was also a justice of the peace (JP), political educator and humanitarian.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the peaceful transition of my beloved wife Andrea Moore Phillips. Please keep me and our family in your prayers,” Phillips wrote.

In a separate post with accompanying videos of the moment, Phillips shared with his followers that his wife was baptised “a little over a month ago by my colleague Elder Dwayne Trawick, assorted by his wife Deacon Valrie Trawick.”

Many of his followers expressed their condolences to Phillips on his loss.

“Our sincere condolences… prayers for you all,” a woman wrote.

“I’m so sorry Tony. My deepest condolences to you and the family,” shared another.

“My heart aches, Tony… Andrea was a true gem… praying for you and the whole family!! May she rise into glory,” added another woman.