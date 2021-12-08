Politician charged with gun offence after allegedly assaulting wife | Loop Jamaica

Politician charged with gun offence after allegedly assaulting wife | Loop Jamaica
File photo

The St James police on Wednesday arrested and charged Councillor for the Rose Heights Division in the parish, Arthur Lynch, with the offences of illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

In a release, the police said the charges stem from allegations that on Tuesday, December 7, Lynch and his wife had a dispute.

According to reports, during the dispute, Lynch pulled his licensed firearm and pointed it at his wife.

A report was made to the police, and he was charged after an investigation.

A date for his appearance in court is being finalised by the police.

Reports have since emerged that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), which Lynch represents, has since suspended him from the party, with possibly further political repercussion on the horizon at the end of a party investigation of the alleged incident.

