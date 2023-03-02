Politician dies days after burying son Loop Jamaica

Councillor for the Islington Division in St Mary Central, the People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) Lincoln Dixon, has died.

Dixon, a former educator, died on Thursday morning, days after laying his son, Juhvan, to rest.

The councillor’s cause of death is not clear at this time.

Dixon, who was popularly known as ‘Dicko’, defeated the Jamaica Labour Party’s Terry-Ann Davidson to win the Islington Division in the 2016 local government elections.

Tributes have been pouring in for the councillor.

PNP President and Opposition Leader Mark Golding said he was “shocked” and “saddened” by “the sudden passing” of Dixon.

In addition to being a councillor, Golding revealed that Dixon was the chairman of the PNP’s Region Two, which covers the parishes of St Thomas, Portland, and St Mary.

Golding said: “Just last Saturday, Cde (Comrade) Dixon buried his son, so the news of his passing early this morning is particularly mournful.

“He was a wonderful colleague and a much-loved and dedicated representative of the people. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” stated the PNP leader.

Junior Opposition spokesman on commerce, science and technology, Omar Newell, described Dixon as being a “committed” comrade.

“Today we mourn the loss of my comrade, friend, brother, and family friend Cde Lincoln’s Dixon – chairman of (PNP) Region Two and councillor for the Islington Division, just a week after he buried his son,” wrote Newell on Facebook Thursday.

He added: “‘Committed’ was an understatement. RIP Dicko.”

PNP’s Region Five Chairman Kern Spencer wrote: “Condolences to the family of my colleague regional chairman of Region Two Cde Lincoln Dixon. Rest in peace, my Cde brother.”

Councillor-candidate for the Ritches Division in Clarendon North Western, Stephen Williams, also expressed “condolences” to Dixon’s family and friends.

And, former High Commissioner of Jamaica to the United Kingdom and former PNP Member of Parliament (MP) for St Ann South Eastern, Aloun Ndombet-Asamba, said the news of Dixon’s passing was particularly “so sad to hear”.

She added: “My condolences to his family… the party, and his wider community. May he rest in peace.”