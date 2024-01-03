Politician dies suddenly in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party (PNP) has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing on Wednesday of Maxine Salabie, the party’s candidate/caretaker in the Friendship Division in Westmoreland.

Salabie reportedly collapsed during a meeting in Savanna-la-Mar, the Westmoreland capital, after complaining that she was not feeling well.

She was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Salabie became the PNP’s candidate for the division after the party replaced Tyrone Guthrie who was charged with the alleged abduction and rape of a 16-year-old girl in October 2023.

The PNP expressed shock and grief at Salabie’s passing in a social media post.

“The People’s National Party is deeply saddened and shocked to announce the sudden passing of Comrade Maxine Salabie, our councillor/candidate for the Friendship division, Western Westmoreland,” the message on a social media platform stated.

It further stated that, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. Her spirit and dedication to her community, party and country will never be forgotten.”

Salabie was also general manager at the Coral Cove Wellness Resort in Westmoreland.