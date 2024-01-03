Politician dies suddenly in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Politician dies suddenly in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Colombia’s Barranquilla removed as host of 2027 Pan American Games

Politician, hotelier dies suddenly in Westmoreland

Hundreds now using JCA’S new mobile app

Six females in custody for beating of 14-y-o girl in Clarendon

Hayley Matthews up for ICC T20 Player of the Year award

Portland police urge timely reporting of livestock theft

Medical missions enhance service delivery at Ja’s children’s hospital

Crazy first day of S. Africa vs India 2nd test sees 23 wickets tumble

Three guns seized, two arrested in Clarendon raids

India rout SA for 55, their lowest since test cricket readmission

Wednesday Jan 03

14°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

Maxine Salabie

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The People’s National Party (PNP) has been plunged into mourning following the sudden passing on Wednesday of Maxine Salabie, the party’s candidate/caretaker in the Friendship Division in Westmoreland.

Salabie reportedly collapsed during a meeting in Savanna-la-Mar, the Westmoreland capital, after complaining that she was not feeling well.

She was rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Salabie became the PNP’s candidate for the division after the party replaced Tyrone Guthrie who was charged with the alleged abduction and rape of a 16-year-old girl in October 2023.

The PNP expressed shock and grief at Salabie’s passing in a social media post.

“The People’s National Party is deeply saddened and shocked to announce the sudden passing of Comrade Maxine Salabie, our councillor/candidate for the Friendship division, Western Westmoreland,” the message on a social media platform stated.

It further stated that, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. Her spirit and dedication to her community, party and country will never be forgotten.”

Salabie was also general manager at the Coral Cove Wellness Resort in Westmoreland.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Colombia’s Barranquilla removed as host of 2027 Pan American Games

World News

Mexican cartel forces locals to pay for makeshift Wi-Fi

Jamaica News

Politician, hotelier dies suddenly in Westmoreland

More From

Jamaica News

28-y-o schoolteacher dies suddenly

A schoolteacher in St Elizabeth, who taught Information technology at Roger Clarke High School, died suddenly on Tuesday.
He has been identified as 28-year-old Damani Campbell of Balaclava in the p

Jamaica News

See also

Crab Circle whistleblower Nadine is Loop Ja’s Personality for 2023

In a move that would cost her heavily in terms of anxiety, fear and loss of income, long-time Crab Circle vendor, 48-year-old Nadine Francis, in October took on the grossly unpopular role of being a w

Jamaica News

Broadcaster Jackie Norman in need of blood 

Radio broadcaster Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Norman is in desperate need of blood, according to her family and friends.
The Mello FM media personality has been hospitalised at the University Hospital of t

Jamaica News

S Hotel mounts 10-foot Jamaican-inspired boots in MoBay

S Hotel continues to blaze a trail in the promotion of Jamaican culture following the recent mounting of a gigantic pair of boots by Jamaican sculptor Scheed Cole at their Jimmy Cliff Boulevard proper

Jamaica News

Teenage girl attacked and beaten unconscious by group of women

Two of the accused attackers held by cops in Clarendon, search on for others

Jamaica News

Wounded man reveals location of gun after shootout, robbery attempt

A 20-year-old man is now awaiting his court date after a foiled robbery attempt and reported shootout with the police in Comfort District, Manchester, on New Year’s Eve.
The man, Tyrese Smile,&

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols