Politician Jolyan Silvera to appear in court Thursday re wife’s murder Loop Jamaica

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Western St Mary, Jolyan Silvera, who is charged with the murder of his wife, Melissa, is to make his first appearance in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn confirmed on Wednesday that one of her senior deputies will enter a Voluntary Bill of Indictment to transfer the case from the Parish Court to the High Court.

More details relative to the case are likely to be outlined in court at that time.

The 52-year-old People’s National Party (PNP) politician who is a land developer by profession, was charged last Friday with murder following weeks of investigations into the high-profile homicide case.

It was initially reported that Melissa died in her sleep at her Stony Hill, St Andrew home on November 10, but the police upgraded their probe to one of murder after the post-mortem report revealed that her body had at least three bullet fragments.

Jolyan, the one-term MP who served between December 2011 and February 2016, had been interviewed by the police twice over a period of time, and had retained the services of a prominent attorney.

The lawyer, King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie, then repeatedly stated that his client was not a suspect in relation to the murder probe.

But last Thursday, developments unfolded rapidly in the case when Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the crime and security portfolio, Fitz Bailey, confirmed Silvera’s arrest by investigators from the Major Investigation Division (MID).

After spending a night in custody, the politician was formally charged with his wife’s murder last Friday, a week after he was seen openly weeping for her while seated next to their sons at her funeral service in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

Jolyan and Melissa Silvera

In a video statement last week, Bailey said the investigations into the killing are far from over, as “there are other charges that will be laid against Mr Silvera”.

It is not clear if other charges have since been laid against the politician.

Bailey also sought to defend the police’s weeks-long murder probe, dismissing suggestions that there was any cover-up in the investigations, citing that it was the police officer who first went to the scene where Melissa was dead in her bed, who requested that a post-mortem examination be done.

The police have confirmed that they found evidence that major renovation work had occurred in the room where it is believed Melissa was killed, which is being viewed as an indication of attempts at a possible grand cover-up by the party or parties who were responsible for the death.