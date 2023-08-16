Poll: Are the new toll rates too high? Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Poll: Are the new toll rates too high?
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Poll: Are the new toll rates too high?

Toll Booth/ Toll Plaza on the Edward Seaga (North South) Highway in Mammee Bay, St Ann, Jamaica, (iStock photo)

The Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport has advised of an adjustment in the toll rates effective August 20 after nearly a month deferral.

However, the headline revelation that commuters will encounter an increase of up to $700 for traversing the 66-kilometre span between Caymanas and Mammee Bay in Ocho Rios has elicited dissatisfaction among a subset of motorists.

Please choose the option that most accurately reflects your feelings regarding this issue:

New toll rate

Yes, the toll rates are too expensive

85% (109 votes)

No, the rates are in line with adjustments in the price of consumer goods

4% (5 votes)

The new toll rates don’t concern me

2% (3 votes)

I do not anticipate utilizing the toll system

0% (0 votes)

I intend to mitigate expenses by opting for non-toll routes

9% (11 votes)

Total votes: 128

