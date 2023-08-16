Poll: Are the new toll rates too high? Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport has advised of an adjustment in the toll rates effective August 20 after nearly a month deferral.
However, the headline revelation that commuters will encounter an increase of up to $700 for traversing the 66-kilometre span between Caymanas and Mammee Bay in Ocho Rios has elicited dissatisfaction among a subset of motorists.
Please choose the option that most accurately reflects your feelings regarding this issue:
New toll rate
Yes, the toll rates are too expensive
85% (109 votes)
No, the rates are in line with adjustments in the price of consumer goods
4% (5 votes)
The new toll rates don’t concern me
2% (3 votes)
I do not anticipate utilizing the toll system
0% (0 votes)
I intend to mitigate expenses by opting for non-toll routes
9% (11 votes)
Total votes: 128