Poll: Are you drawn to current Black Friday deals?

22 November 2024
Global brands like Amazon and Fashion Nova have already unveiled eye-catching Black Friday deals, slashing prices by up to 50 per cent. Local retailers such as Courts and MegaMart are also joining the fray, fueling an early start to the shopping frenzy.

Are you drawn to Black Friday deals? Select the option that applies to you. 

Black Friday deals 2024

Yes, I have been taking advantage of the early deals

0% (0 votes)

Yes, but I’m waiting for better discounts closer to the date

23% (3 votes)

No, I’m not interested in Black Friday sales

46% (6 votes)

No, I’m trying to save money instead

31% (4 votes)

Total votes: 13

Jamaica News

Jamaicans urged to support coconut plant sale on Dec 6

The Coconut Industry Board (CIB) is inviting the general public to its plant sale on Friday, December 6.
General Manager, Shaun Cameron said that the sale aims to attract small and casual farmers w

Jamaica News

Mr World Jamaica Tarique Barrett vies for the 2024 international title

The world is his oyster

Jamaica News

More details in case involving cop who fatally shot man at bar

Investigators have provided more details in the case involving the retired police man who reportedly shot a man at a bar in St James and was accused of leaving the island.
The former JCF member ide

Business

Pure National aims to resume service within a week after fire

Ice and water manufacturer Pure National Limited is working to resume full operations within a week following a significant fire at its manufacturing facility on Monday, which caused extensive damage.

Sport

Khadija Shaw returns as Reggae Girlz prepare for South Africa

Jamaica international Khadija Shaw is set to rejoin the national women’s football team for two friendly matches against South Africa at the Montego Bay Sports Complex on November 29 and December 2, ma

Jamaica News

Jamaica’s economy shrinks 2.8% amid Beryl’s devastation

Jamaica’s economy contracted by 2.8 per cent in real value added for the July to September quarter, when compared to the same period of 2023, mainly due to the impacts of Hurricane Beryl, the Planning

