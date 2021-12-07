Poll: Are you expecting a Christmas bonus? | Loop Jamaica

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Poll: Are you expecting a Christmas bonus? | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
As the festive season draws near, many employees are eager to know if they will receive a bonus payment this year and what the amount will be.

The decision to pay put a bonus depends on several factors. 

The realities of the COVID-19 still

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols