Poll: Can Jamaica repeat Olympic sweep in the women’s 100m? | Loop Jamaica

Can Jamaica repeat the Olympic sweep in the women’s 100m? Yes, they can. Last year in Tokyo it was Elaine Thompson-Herah first, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce second, and Shericka Jackson third. On form, it could be a repeat at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene Oregon tonight.

The trio sit atop the world list. But the order could change as all three have claims to the gold medal.

Of course, there are rounds to negotiate first, including a semi-final tonight, but again, these three have plenty of experience in championship racing.

In the poll below, tell us if you think Jamaica can repeat the Olympic sweep in the women’s 100m.