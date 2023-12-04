Poll: Did you discover worthwhile deals during the Black Friday sales? Loop Jamaica

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is renowned globally as one of the most significant sale periods of the year. Locally, businesses across various sectors vigorously promoted discounts of up to 70 per cent, coupled with enticing buy one, get one offers.

Despite this promotional frenzy, numerous Jamaicans have voiced concerns over the authenticity of these sales, with complaints echoing that the touted bargains may not be as lucrative as they appear. In the United States, Target faced severe backlash when a viral video exposed that the Black Friday ‘deals’ were, in fact, the original prices.

Nevertheless, the bustling traffic and crowded stores unmistakably indicated that Jamaican consumers were eager to embark on a bargain-hunting spree. This inclination has been substantiated by a recent report from JETS, the operator of the Multilink network, revealing that consumers spent over $2.55 billion in electronic transactions during the sales weekend.

Did you discover worthwhile deals during the Black Friday sales weekend?