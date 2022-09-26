Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian? Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

Shoppers in wait in line at the National Bakery outlet on Friday, September 23 to purchase bread and snacks in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. (Photo: Marlon Reid).

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.

Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their household, while others free-handedly purchased items.

With the Meteorological Service Division later discontinuing the tropical storm watch to a flash flood warning, some are of the view that they overspent.

Tell us in the poll below if you think you overspent in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian:

Did you overspend in preparation for TS Ian

I purchased the right amount of goods needed

45% (10 votes)

I went way over budget with my spending

5% (1 vote)

I already had adequate supplies and didn’t need to spend much

14% (3 votes)

I did not purchase anything in preparation for the storm

36% (8 votes)

Total votes: 22

