Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian? Loop Jamaica

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.
Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their household, while others free-handedly purchased items.
With the Meteorological Service Division later discontinuing the tropical storm watch to a flash flood warning, some are of the view that they overspent.
Tell us in the poll below if you think you overspent in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian:
Did you overspend in preparation for TS Ian
I purchased the right amount of goods needed
45% (10 votes)
I went way over budget with my spending
5% (1 vote)
I already had adequate supplies and didn’t need to spend much
14% (3 votes)
I did not purchase anything in preparation for the storm
36% (8 votes)
Total votes: 22