Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian? Loop Jamaica

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.

Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their household, while others free-handedly purchased items.

With the Meteorological Service Division later discontinuing the tropical storm watch to a flash flood warning, some are of the view that they overspent.

