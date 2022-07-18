Poll: Did you see a reduction in your light and water bills for June? | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Poll: Did you see a reduction in your light and water bills for June? | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

UPDATE: Victims of suspected St Ann triple murder identified

Xodus makes a ‘Rock’ stamp on de road!

Dortmund striker Haller out after testicular tumor found

Poll: Did you see a reduction in your light and water bills for June?

Supligen and ESIROM cop bronze Telly Award!

Lewandowski passes medical, says Barcelona ‘is back’

Chromatic + Dubwise = Dubmatic!

Cops search home, car of missing social media influencer’s boyfriend

Grace Foods’s fired up for Reggae Sumfest food court

Oregon22 100m title the most treasured of the 5, says Fraser-Pryce

Monday Jul 18

31?C
Business
Loop Business

1 hrs ago – Updated

Photos taken from NWC, JPS websites.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

New data released by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica says the rising price of goods and services across Jamaica was quelled by the division ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, Other Fuels’, which recorded a decline of 0.5 per cent for June.

Overall, in Jamaica, the price of goods and services, particularly food and non-alcoholic beverages, jumped 0.8 per cent in June.

But some Jamaicans may have been able to keep the monthly spending within the budget due to a marginal decline in the rates paid for electricity and water.

Did you receive an electricity or water bill with a slight reduction last month? Tell us in the poll below:

Reduction in light/water bills for June

Yes, I have seen a slight reduction in both bills for June

10% (2 votes)

Absolutely not, my water and light bills were higher than usual

30% (6 votes)

Nothing changed for me

25% (5 votes)

I have seen a slight reduction in my light bill

35% (7 votes)

I have seen a slight reduction in my water bill

0% (0 votes)

Total votes: 20

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

UPDATE: Victims of suspected St Ann triple murder identified

Lifestyle

Xodus makes a ‘Rock’ stamp on de road!

Lifestyle

Le Champ Cosmetics has the makeup you need for your wedding day

More From

World Champs

See also

Jamaican athletes set to collect a bounty from World Championships

2022 staging in Oregon to offer largest prize purse ever

World Champs

World Champs: Fraser-Pryce wins in 10.67 as Jamaica sweep medals

The indomitable Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won an unprecedented fifth 100m world title as the Jamaicans completed another sweep of the podium places at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, O

World Champs

Blake avoids media after failing to qualify for 100 final in Oregon

EUGENE, Oregon: After another tough result at a major championship, 32-year-old sprinter Yohan Blake didn’t make himself available for an interview after failing to advance out of a semifinal heat in

Jamaica News

World Champs: USA sweep podium of 100m final; Seville finishes 4th

Jamaica’s rising star Oblique Seville was the only Jamaican in the final

World Champs

Bolt shushes analyst after US sprinter failed to touch his 9.58 record

Usain Bolt has taken a jab at the FloTrack podcast which suggested hours before the World Athletics Championships men’s 100m final on Saturday, that his 9.58 world record set in 2009 was about to be b

World Champs

Ackelia Smith ‘super happy’ after big PB in women’s triple jump

The young Jamaican is looking to add aggression to her jumps when she competes in the final

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols