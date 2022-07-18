Poll: Did you see a reduction in your light and water bills for June? | Loop Jamaica

New data released by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica says the rising price of goods and services across Jamaica was quelled by the division ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, Other Fuels’, which recorded a decline of 0.5 per cent for June.

Overall, in Jamaica, the price of goods and services, particularly food and non-alcoholic beverages, jumped 0.8 per cent in June.

But some Jamaicans may have been able to keep the monthly spending within the budget due to a marginal decline in the rates paid for electricity and water.

Did you receive an electricity or water bill with a slight reduction last month? Tell us in the poll below: