Poll: Do you agree with the sacking of Theodore Whitmore? | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Football (JFF) has sacked head coach Theodore Whitmore amid the Reggae Boyz’s poor run in the ongoing Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

The JFF announced the decision on Thursday, 22 days after the technical committee headed by Rudolph Speid recommended his dismissal after the team’s last international match window.

Hours later, the JFF confirmed that it has replaced Whitmore with his assistant coach Paul Hall.

At present, the Reggae Boyz are sixth among the eight nations in the final Concacaf qualifying round and trail third-placed Mexico and fourth-placed Panama by seven points.

Canada lead the group on 16 points, followed by the United States on 15, Mexico and Panama on 14 each, and Costa Rica on nine. El Salvador on six points and Honduras on three, round out the bottom two places.

The top three teams after 14 games will automatically book their spot in next November’s FIFA World Cup in the Gulf state of Qatar. The fourth-placed team will engage in a playoff game with a team from the Oceana region. With Jamaica precariously perched on seven points from eight games, the Boyz are in danger of not contesting for even the fourth-placed spot.

Calls have been mounting for the JFF to sever ties with Whitmore, the darling of Jamaica’s historic 1998 World Cup campaign when the Reggae Boyz qualified for the Paris tournament. In so doing, Jamaica became the first team from the English-speaking Caribbean to qualify for football’s showpiece. At the time, the Jamaicans were guided by the indomitable Brazilian, Rene Simoes.

Whitmore’s latest stint as a coach started in 2016, but he had an interim stint in 2007 and an assistant coach role in 2008 before taking over again as an interim coach in the same year.

His first role as a head coach came in 2009 and ended in 2013. He led the Boyz into 107 international matches and won 47 of them, with 22 draws and 38 losses.

Jamaica’s next game in the World Cup qualifiers is against Mexico on January 27 at the National Stadium.

