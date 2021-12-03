Poll: Do you think Messi deserves the 2021 Ballon d’Or award? | Loop Jamaica

Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record-extending seventh time on Monday, ending the year in style after a brilliant final season with Barcelona and earning his first major international trophy with Argentina.

The 34-year-old Messi led Argentina to the Copa America title in July after losing in four major international finals.

Messi finished with 613 points to top prolific Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski on 580.

Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out to men every year since 1956 when Stanley Matthews won.

The 2020 award was cancelled because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the season.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski set a new single-season scoring record for the Bundesliga with 41 goals — one more than late Germany great Gerd Muller — when he scored in the last minute of the last game.

Lewandowski netted in 19 consecutive games in all competitions for Bayern from February to September and he just missed out on equaling the record of scoring in 16 Bundesliga games in a row.

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho was third with 460 points after helping the London club win the Champions League and his nation win the European Championship.

Real Madrid and France forward Karim Benzema was fourth on 239.

In the poll below, tell us if you agree with the decision to award Lionel Messi the 2021 Ballon d’Or trophy.