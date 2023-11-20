Poll: Have you allocated a budget for Black Friday shopping? Loop Jamaica

As Black Friday approaches, retailers worldwide are gearing up for the shopping frenzy by unveiling enticing early deals.

From home essentials and electronics to beauty supplies, the discounts cover a diverse range of categories. This annual shopping extravaganza provides consumers with an opportunity to snag needed items at discounted rates, just in time for the bustling Christmas season.

Simultaneously, retailers benefit by boosting sales and clearing inventory space for new Christmas stock. While the excitement for Black Friday deals is palpable, consumers are urged to shop mindfully to avoid exceeding their budgets in the pursuit of these tempting offers.

