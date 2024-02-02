Poll: Have you seen wage shifts amid lower unemployment? Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Poll: Have you seen wage shifts amid lower unemployment? Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

SVL extends $75m partnership with JOA for 5 more years

Gov’t making headway with fixed-term contract concerns – Fitz-Henley

Labour Ministry mourns passing of its former PS, Anthony Irons

Battle lines drawn: iCreate to sue Sagicor; financial giant ready

Poll: Have you seen wage shifts amid lower unemployment?

NCB to sell its banking business in the Cayman Islands

‘Handyman’ charged after disarming and shooting cop near Half-Way Tree

WISS takes centre stage for International Women’s Day

It’s CIBC Caribbean!

Alleged ‘hitman’ charged after paralegal’s murder

Friday Feb 02

15°C
Business
Loop News

4 hrs ago – Updated

iStock photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

New data released by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica reveals that Jamaica achieved a record-low unemployment rate of 4.2 per cent in October 2023.

This development bodes well for the economy.

However, per economic principles, it should also translate into positive outcomes for individuals, even those who have been seeking employment for an extended period.

As the demand for labour increases with a declining unemployment rate, it is anticipated that salaries for employees will rise.

With a reduced pool of available workers, employers may find themselves compelled to offer higher wages to both attract and retain talent. However, a consequence of escalating wages is that some smaller enterprises may be compelled to recruit from a less skilled labour pool, potentially impacting productivity.

Wage shift amid lower unemployment

Yes, my employer has boosted my salary by between 10 and 25%

9% (1 vote)

I have received a salary increase, albeit only to compensate for cuts made during COVID

9% (1 vote)

I have received the standard annual salary increase of 5-10%

36% (4 votes)

My employer is unaffected by the limited talent pool; I continue to receive the same salary

45% (5 votes)

Total votes: 11

Related Articles

Business

January 23, 2024 10:52 PM

Business

December 29, 2023 06:55 PM

Business

February 22, 2023 04:21 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

SVL extends $75m partnership with JOA for 5 more years

Jamaica News

Gov’t making headway with fixed-term contract concerns – Fitz-Henley

Jamaica News

Labour Ministry mourns passing of its former PS, Anthony Irons

See also

More From

Jamaica News

Bodies of mom, daughter found in Clarendon; ackee poisoning suspected

Police investigators in Clarendon are awaiting post-mortem reports to determine whether a mother and her daughter died from ackee poisoning as is suspected in Brandon Hill in the parish, based on a di

Jamaica News

35-y-o cop dies at home after not feeling well

A detective constable who was assigned to Elletson Road Police Station reportedly died at home after complaining of not feeling well on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Rameesh Williams,

Jamaica News

Cops name female person of interest re Melissa Silvera murder probe

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division (MID) have sought the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest who they believe can assist with the investigation into the death of Meliss

Jamaica News

Alleged ‘hitman’ charged after paralegal’s murder

Thirty-year-old Ojo Russell, otherwise called ‘Jerry Stunts’, a mechanic of Woodpecker Avenue, Kingston 11, has been slapped with several charges following the murder of a paralegal in St Andrew l

Jamaica News

Cop mowed down by vehicle on highway

A policeman, Constable Rushane Lee, died from injuries he sustained when he was struck down by a vehicle on the North-South Highway late on Wednesday night.
Reports are that the policeman who was a

Jamaica News

Mark Golding responds to announcement of Local Gov’t Election date

Opposition Leader Mark Golding on Thursday welcomed the announcement of the date for the long-awaited Local Government Elections.
The polls are set for February 26, with Nomination Day being Februa

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols