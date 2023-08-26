Poll: How are you financing back-to-school shopping? Loop Jamaica

Poll: How are you financing back-to-school shopping?
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Poll: How are you financing back-to-school shopping?

Loop file photo shows shoppers in a bookstore ahead of the new school year.

The season for back-to-school shopping is upon us once again, and while parents may be picking up different items every year, the talks about the financial stress on many parents remain the same.

Some parents may just be experiencing more headaches this year than in prior years as they try to wrap their heads around fulfilling their children’s educational needs amid rising prices and a stagnant paycheque.

But for others, it may just be another walk in the park since they’ve spent months preparing for this time. It all comes down to what each parent’s pocket can manage.

Use the poll below to select how you are financing back-to-school financing.

Financing back-to-school shopping

I put away a little cash to cover back-to-school costs

25% (1 vote)

I borrowed a loan to cover the expenses

0% (0 votes)

I used remittances from family and friends overseas

25% (1 vote)

I used my income/salary

50% (2 votes)

Total votes: 4

