Poll: How are you financing back-to-school shopping? Loop Jamaica

The season for back-to-school shopping is upon us once again, and while parents may be picking up different items every year, the talks about the financial stress on many parents remain the same.

Some parents may just be experiencing more headaches this year than in prior years as they try to wrap their heads around fulfilling their children’s educational needs amid rising prices and a stagnant paycheque.

But for others, it may just be another walk in the park since they’ve spent months preparing for this time. It all comes down to what each parent’s pocket can manage.

