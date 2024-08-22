Poll: How are you managing back-to-school costs?




As the new school year approaches, families are once again navigating the financial challenges of back-to-school shopping. With inflation impacting household budgets, many parents and guardians are looking for the best strategies to ensure their children are well-prepared without breaking the bank. From school supplies to clothing and gadgets, the decisions on how to manage these expenses vary widely.

We want to know how you’re handling your back-to-school shopping this year. Please choose the option that best reflects your approach:

Back-to-school prep 2024

I’m buying everything at once

20% (2 votes)

I’m spreading out purchases over several weeks to manage costs

10% (1 vote)

I’m reusing items from last year and only buying what’s absolutely necessary

60% (6 votes)

I’m only focused on certain purchases at this time

10% (1 vote)

Total votes: 10

