Poll: How did you utilise your Christmas bonus? Loop Jamaica

Most employees report receiving a Christmas bonus this year, providing them the means to achieve a financial milestone for 2023 or supercharge their financial plans for 2024.
While receiving an end-of-year bonus is exhilarating, deciding how to allocate it can be daunting. Financial advisors often recommend putting the extra funds towards paying down debt, bolstering savings/investments, or contributing to retirement.
However, some individuals may opt to indulge themselves with their bonus. This could involve finally taking that dream vacation, splurging on a new wardrobe or footwear, or even treating themselves to a fresh haircut.
Ultimately, the decision boils down to each individual’s short-term or long-term goals.
Participate in the poll below:
Christmas bonus spend 2023
I allocated the funds to pay down or clear debt
0% (0 votes)
I indulged myself with a long-desired item or service
0% (0 votes)
I directed the money towards savings/retirement
0% (0 votes)
I invested the funds in my business, home, or investment account
100% (1 vote)
Total votes: 1