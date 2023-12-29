Poll: How did you utilise your Christmas bonus? Loop Jamaica

Most employees report receiving a Christmas bonus this year, providing them the means to achieve a financial milestone for 2023 or supercharge their financial plans for 2024.

While receiving an end-of-year bonus is exhilarating, deciding how to allocate it can be daunting. Financial advisors often recommend putting the extra funds towards paying down debt, bolstering savings/investments, or contributing to retirement.

However, some individuals may opt to indulge themselves with their bonus. This could involve finally taking that dream vacation, splurging on a new wardrobe or footwear, or even treating themselves to a fresh haircut.

Ultimately, the decision boils down to each individual’s short-term or long-term goals.

